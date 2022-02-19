Olympics-Alpine skiing-Mixed team parallel event delayed due to high winds



2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. An Olympic crew member holding a shovel stands near the two courses after organizers announced a delay to the start of the event. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse 2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. An Olympic crew member holding a shovel stands near the two courses after organizers announced a delay to the start of the event. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 19, 2022

YANQING, China (Reuters) -High winds forced organisers to delay the start of the Alpine mixed team parallel race by at least two hours at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Organisers said they would not start the race before 1200 local time (0400 GMT).

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Peter Rutherford)