Olympics-Alpine skiing-Men’s downhill start delayed due to wind



2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Training - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Raphael Haaser of Austria during training. REUTERS/Jorge Silva 2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Training - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Raphael Haaser of Austria during training. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

February 6, 2022

YANQING, China (Reuters) -The start of the men’s downhill race at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday was delayed by at least two hours due to high winds.

Organisers said they will decide at midday local time (0400 GMT) whether it is possible to begin the race at 1 p.m.

Wind in the upper and middle areas of the course led to the cancellation of Saturday’s third training run.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford)