Olympics-Alpine skiing-France’s Noel wins gold in men’s slalom

February 16, 2022

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Clement Noel of France won the gold medal in the men’s slalom event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Johannes Strolz of Austria took the silver medal and Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway the bronze.

