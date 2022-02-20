Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria win gold in mixed team, Shiffrin’s US miss out



2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Johannes Ewald Strolz of Austria is congratulated by his teammates Katharina Liensberger of Austria, Katharina Truppe of Austria and Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria after their team qualified for the next event. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

By Simon Evans

YANQING, China (Reuters) -Austria won gold in the Alpine skiing mixed team parallel event at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, beating Germany in the final, while Mikaela Shiffrin and the United States missed out on a medal.

Norway took bronze after beating the United States in the third-place race.

Both the gold and bronze medal races were decided on combined times after finishing 2-2.

The team event, in only its second edition after being introduced at Pyeongchang in 2018, had been rescheduled from Saturday after heavy winds forced a postponement.

The winds were still high on Sunday and temperatures sub-zero with skiers huddled under blankets in the finish area while watching their team mates race.

In the semi-finals, Austria beat Norway on times while Germany defeated the United States 3-1.

Shiffrin, who competed in all five individual events, had been hoping to leave with at least a medal from the team event but she lost three straight races as her team ended fourth.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, additional reporting by Simon Jennings and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Peter Rutherford)