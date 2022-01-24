Olympic-Veteran forward Coyne Schofield named captain of U.S. women’s ice hockey team



(Reuters) – Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as captain of the U.S. women’s ice hockey team at the Beijing Games next month, USA Hockey announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old forward led the U.S. in shots on goal during their triumph in the women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, with two goals and five assists.

Hilary Knight, competing in her fourth Winter Olympics, will serve as an alternate captain along with veterans Brianna Decker and Lee Stecklein.

“I’m thankful to have had so many accomplished leaders to look up to. This team is a resilient group, filled with amazing leaders and game changers,” said Coyne Schofield.

“We are so ready for our journey in Beijing to begin.”

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Clare Fallon)