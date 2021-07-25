Olympic-Swimming-Japan’s Ohashi wins gold in women’s 400 medley



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Yui Ohashi of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Yui Ohashi won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the women’s 400m medley on Sunday in a time of 4:32.08.

American Emma Weyant took the silver medal in 4:32.76 and compatriot Hali Flickinger picked up the bronze in 4:34.90.

