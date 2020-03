Olympic flame arrives at Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games: Kyodo

The 'Tokyo 2020 Go' aircraft transporting the Olympic Flame from Greece to Japan, arrives at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsuhsima, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato The 'Tokyo 2020 Go' aircraft transporting the Olympic Flame from Greece to Japan, arrives at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsuhsima, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 20, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The aircraft carrying the Olympic flame arrived at Japan Air Self-Defence Force’s Matsushima base, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, as concerns growth whether the Games will go ahead as planned this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese government has said it is determined to hold a “safe and secure” Tokyo Olympics on schedule, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a one year delay because of the pandemic.

