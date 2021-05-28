Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through signboards, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held on Friday.

Olympic organisers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticised by some critics as insufficient.

The once-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic would lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)