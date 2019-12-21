Oklahoma man arrested in connection with missing girlfriend

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

An Oklahoma man was arrested in connection to his girlfriend’s disappearance. On Friday, authorities confirmed 24-year-old Tanner Washington was charged with first degree murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend Faith Lindsey.

Officials at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said their findings gave them enough probable cause to make the arrest.

This came after Washington was charged for false reporting of a crime and obstruction of an officer in November.

The OSBI said the case remains open and the team will continue to look for Lindsey’s body.

“We just really appreciate the coordinated teamwork that has gone into this,” said OSBI official Brook Arbeitman. “The case is still open and it’s still very active as we try to locate Faith.”

Lindsey was reported missing in November. The OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her body.