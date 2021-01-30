Okla. house fire kills 4, including 2 firefighters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

An Oklahoma neighborhood mourned the loss of four people, including two brave firefighters following a house fire. On Friday, a fire led to the deaths of two firefighters and two residents trapped inside a burning home in Waynoka, just northwest of Oklahoma City.

The assistant state fire marshal said the victims called for help as they were trapped in the back bedroom. Officials added the door to the house was blocked and the roof collapsed when the two firefighters entered the home, which made it impossible for them to escape the flames.

According to reports, one firefighter was with the victims while the other was searching for a way out of the house.

“Two residents were in the bedroom,” Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim said. “Firefighters did make an attempt to rescue the victims, obviously it was a very challenging rescue. The last report we had was the fire was blocking the door.”

A witness from across the street said he noticed the smoke right away as he watched the tragedy unfold.

“I was hoping they weren’t there cause those people actually come and go a lot,” witness Gene Withrow said. “I can’t believe that they were. I imagine that this is going to affect quite a few people, they had family here and had been here for a long time.”

The victims’ names and exact causes of death have not yet been released, although the owners inside were said to be one male and one female.

The State’s Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the case and said it will be a time-consuming investigation.

MORE NEWS: Lawmakers Debate Future Infrastructure Bills