Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt outlines plan to combat inflation

June 23 2022

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) is waiting for the state Senate to pass his inflation relief package as he advocates for real solutions to the Biden inflation crisis. The Governor voiced that he is dedicated to providing Oklahomans relief amid skyrocketing gas prices, high taxes and runaway inflation.

He insisted that Oklahomans need “relief right now,” not just a check for a tank of gas that will come in December.” This comes after Stitt called for a special session of the legislature back in May and demanded more solutions. He said Oklahoma is one of only 13 states taxing groceries and that he’s committed to changing this in his inflation relief package.

“My inflation relief plan includes eliminating the state grocery tax and cutting personal income tax for every single Oklahoman,” he stated. “This will save the average Oklahoma family $453 each and every year.”

The Governor was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who also highlighted the Biden administration’s inability to provide real relief with it’s current budget plan. He reminded Oklahomans they should not have to wait for the Federal Government.

“The only tax reform that’s currently in the budget is motor vehicle tax,” the governor uttered. “That’s not real relief. It only helps those who can afford a new car or truck in the first place. Cutting the new car sales tax does nothing for families who are struggling to afford price for food, gas and everything in between.”

If President Biden really wants to help lower energy costs for Americans, he should stop following the socialist Democrats’ energy playbook and start following Oklahoma’s. My response response to the president's proposal for a three-month federal gas tax holiday: pic.twitter.com/8wESy7MoOv — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 22, 2022

In addition to inflation relief, Stitt said he will always “back the blue” and ensure state law enforcement receives a pay increase.

“Something I’m really excited about is pay increases four our law enforcement, he expressed. We will always back the blue in Oklahoma.”

Stitt is now seeking re-election for his second term and his campaign got a major boost. He got backed with the backing of Trump. He called the incumbent Governor a “fearless defender” of the Second Amendment and “fighter for the incredible people of Oklahoma.”

