Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt hosts barbecue near vegan billboard

UPDATED 12:13 PM PT – Friday, May 14, 2021
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hosted a cookout near a billboard criticizing his support for the state’s agriculture industry. Stitt posted a picture of the sign on Wednesday saying, “it looks like a great spot to grill some burgers.”
The governor manned the grill while wearing an apron labeled “beef…it’s what’s for dinner” while voicing his support for meat producers.
Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers… 👀 pic.twitter.com/NDGW7MGVc0
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 12, 2021
The nonprofit organization PETA had a billboard placed west of Interstate 35 that calls Stitt a meathead and encourages passersby to go vegan for life. This comes after Stitt declared a week in March as “Meat All Week”. The idea of an Oklahoma meat week in March was originally a jab at Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s meat-free day on March 20 to encourage residents to opt for an eco- and animal-friendly alternative.
“You know we’re just having a lot of fun out here. We’re supporting our agricultural industry here in Oklahoma. You know agriculture is such a huge part of our state. It actually employs 110,000 Oklahomans,” noted Stitt.
The governor explained that he was just excited to be out supporting the agricultural industry while having a little fun at PETA’s expense. In response to Stitt’s cookout, PETA said the governor’s constituents who associated with meat consumption deserve everyone’s sympathy, warning they may face serious medical risks.