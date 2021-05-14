Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt hosts barbecue near vegan billboard

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:13 PM PT – Friday, May 14, 2021

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hosted a cookout near a billboard criticizing his support for the state’s agriculture industry. Stitt posted a picture of the sign on Wednesday saying, “it looks like a great spot to grill some burgers.”

The governor manned the grill while wearing an apron labeled “beef…it’s what’s for dinner” while voicing his support for meat producers.

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers… 👀 pic.twitter.com/NDGW7MGVc0 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 12, 2021

The nonprofit organization PETA had a billboard placed west of Interstate 35 that calls Stitt a meathead and encourages passersby to go vegan for life. This comes after Stitt declared a week in March as “Meat All Week”. The idea of an Oklahoma meat week in March was originally a jab at Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s meat-free day on March 20 to encourage residents to opt for an eco- and animal-friendly alternative.

“You know we’re just having a lot of fun out here. We’re supporting our agricultural industry here in Oklahoma. You know agriculture is such a huge part of our state. It actually employs 110,000 Oklahomans,” noted Stitt.

The governor explained that he was just excited to be out supporting the agricultural industry while having a little fun at PETA’s expense. In response to Stitt’s cookout, PETA said the governor’s constituents who associated with meat consumption deserve everyone’s sympathy, warning they may face serious medical risks.

MORE NEWS: Israel Kills A Top Hamas Military Official