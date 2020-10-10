Oilers sign D Barrie to one-year, $3.75M contract



FILE PHOTO: Jan 29, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) in action during the game between the Stars and the Maple Leafs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jan 29, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) in action during the game between the Stars and the Maple Leafs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers agreed to terms Saturday with free agent defenseman Tyson Barrie on a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

Barrie, 29, registered 39 points (five goals, 34 assists) in 70 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019-20.

He was traded to Toronto in July 2019 after eight seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, who selected him in the third round in the 2009 draft.

Barrie has recorded at least 25 assists and 100 shots in each of the past seven seasons. His career totals include 346 points (80 goals, 266 assists) and 179 penalty minutes in 554 games.

Barrie reached the Stanley Cup playoffs with Toronto last season and three times with Colorado, tallying one goal and 13 assists in 26 postseason games.

–Field Level Media