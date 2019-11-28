Ohio school district votes to arm teachers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

A school district in Ohio has agreed to begin arming its staff, in order to improve response time in possible active shooter scenarios. On Tuesday, the Indian Creek School District in Jefferson County voted unanimously to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons on campus.

Officials said a monthly training will be required of the staff who choose to participate.

District President Dr. Ted Starkey said concealed weapons have been a major topic within the school district for the last six years.

“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to be discussing alternatives like this, we wouldn’t have to be discussing ways of putting down a murderer in our schools,” said Starkey. “But history has shown us that’s what’s happening in our world and there is no sign that it is going to stop.”

Indian Creek is not the first school district in Ohio to pass this type of resolution. Reports said more than 40 schools in Ohio have armed teachers and staff.