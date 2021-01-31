Trending

Ohio Republicans call to turn President Trump’s birthday into holiday

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on stage. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Two Ohio lawmakers are seeking to set a day aside to celebrate President Trump by turning his birthday into a holiday.

In an email Friday, Rep. Jon Cross (R-Ohio) and Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Ohio) asked their colleagues for support with an upcoming bill, which aims to celebrate the 45th President on June 14.

In the email, they called on fellow lawmakers “to show the three million Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect President Trump that the legislature recognizes the accomplishments of his administration.” They added it’s important to set a day aside to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.

Although the media has tarnished the achievements of the President’s legacy, the lawmakers asserted President Trump led our nation to unparalleled prosperity.

