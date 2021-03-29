Trending

Ohio Rep. Mike Turner considers bid for open Senate seat

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 19, 2019. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

A prominent representative from Ohio is mulling a bid to fill retiring Senator Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) seat. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) recently released a campaign-style video, which touted his accomplishments as a public official throughout the years. He included his time as Dayton’s mayor in which he oversaw balancing the city’s budget.

He also noted his numerous congressional victories where he won a seat long-held by Democrats. The Ohio representative has also scheduled a listening tour to connect with Ohio voters as he further considers a 2022 campaign.

Meanwhile, Turner said if he runs, he hopes to catch the eye of President Trump and earn an endorsement.

