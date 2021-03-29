Ohio Rep. Mike Turner considers bid for open Senate seat

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

A prominent representative from Ohio is mulling a bid to fill retiring Senator Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) seat. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) recently released a campaign-style video, which touted his accomplishments as a public official throughout the years. He included his time as Dayton’s mayor in which he oversaw balancing the city’s budget.

He also noted his numerous congressional victories where he won a seat long-held by Democrats. The Ohio representative has also scheduled a listening tour to connect with Ohio voters as he further considers a 2022 campaign.

It takes a proven and tested conservative leader to win for Ohio. I have successfully fought for jobs, our communities, our national security, and the America First agenda. Read more about my record of public service⬇️https://t.co/SnLbHExvhr — Mike Turner (@MikeTurnerOH) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Turner said if he runs, he hopes to catch the eye of President Trump and earn an endorsement.