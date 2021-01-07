Ohio man bond set at $1M following alleged murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

An Ohio man was arrested following a fatal shooting in Cincinnati.

28-year-old Jahman Akins’ bond was set at $1 million on Wednesday. He was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly shooting and killing 38-year-old Kevin Suttles in a local barbershop earlier in the day.

January 05, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM, Cincinnati Police received a 911 call to 7369 Brook Crest Drive reference a shooting. Kevin Suttles, male, 38 years of age died from his injuries. Jahman Akins, male, 28 years of age, has been arrested for Murder. pic.twitter.com/Y1QTBspY71 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 6, 2021

He was taken into custody while at a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. This marked the city’s first homicide in 2021, though activists say it’s part of a greater crime wave plaguing the city.

“We’re going through something and it’s not just a pandemic that is a virus,” said community activist Peterson Mingo. “This ‘pandemic’ is killing off our children.”

Akins claimed not to have any information on the murder although witnesses have clearly identified him as the gunman. Police are still investigating the incident.