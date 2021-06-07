Officials warn of potential hacking attempts as ransomware cyberattacks are on the rise

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:12 PM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

An alarming rise in cyberattacks targeting U.S. businesses has prompted officials to call for action. Biden administration Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed the U.S. energy grid is vulnerable in the face of alleged foreign attacks.

“I think there are very malign actors who are trying even as we speak,” she explained. “There are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector generally.”

During an interview on Sunday, Granholm reiterated the fears of alleged foreign hackings, which she suggested could leave entire regions of the U.S. without electricity. She cited recent shutdowns of the Colonial Pipeline and a meat-packing company as examples of what could happen to the entire power grid.

“This is what the President is doing, he’s working with our allies,” she mentioned. “He’s working with countries around the world because other countries, even Russia, they don’t want to see their sectors attacked by malign actors.”

However, critics believe Biden officials have failed to prevent or address recent cyberattacks. Many claim they didn’t occur under President Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested Russia should be held responsible. During an interview on Sunday, the Republican senator said our critical infrastructure is very exposed. He added, it’s time for Russians to pay the price.

Graham went on to mention that he doesn’t believe attacks were ordered from President Vladamir Putin or the Putin regime, but that the hackers live in Russia with impunity and are tied to the country’s intelligence services.

Our Ransomware Guide is a key resource for all organizations. This free guide gives you tools to prevent, mitigate, and recover from a #ransomware attack. Take action today to secure your networks: https://t.co/4FDMX7B6nV https://t.co/CacJ8Eh5I1 — Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (@CISAgov) June 4, 2021

Graham’s made those remarks not long after Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson warned cyberattacks may pose the greatest threat to our national security. During an interview on Saturday, Gibson said cyberthreats keep her up at night rather than the possibility of another Capitol breach.

Gibson also mentioned that senators may have sensitive information in their possession that they don’t want to be exposed. She went on noting, “I would worry about, I think, nation state actors or others who might try to just really cripple the government’s ability to function by locking down cyber communications networks.”

Meanwhile, Democrats and the mainstream media are pushing for a 9/11 style commission to look into the January 6 breach. In recent weeks, however, transportation systems, news stations and energy companies have been targeted by hackers.