Officials voice concerns Texas plant fire may spread, affect air

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Company officials from a Texas chemical plant where an explosion took place Wednesday morning said their main concern now is putting out the fire caused by the blast. During a Wednesday press conference, officials for TPC Group said they want to minimize the fire’s impact to nearby equipment, fearing it could add fuel to the fire.

The blaze resulted from an explosion at the plant earlier in the day. Authorities said at least three workers were injured and nearby residents were forced to evacuate.

WAIT FOR IT: This video shows the intensity of the chemical plant explosion this morning in southeast Texas. The fire from the TPC plant explosion is still burning, and plumes of smoke can be seen from miles away. // video courtesy of Michael Buell pic.twitter.com/4Z4PDNNkRS — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) November 27, 2019

Reports said environmental officials are also monitoring air in the area for chemicals.

“Immediately in the vicinity, we picked up no type of disruption in air quality,” stated TPC Director of Health Troy Monk. “However, we have begun to pick up some, as you would expect, downwind.”

TPC officials added they do not yet have any details on the cause of the explosion or the extent of the damage to the plant.