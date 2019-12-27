Trending

Officials say wreckage of missing helicopter found in Hawaii

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter William Hart moves toward the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, the day after a tour helicopter disappeared with seven people aboard. (Lt. j.g. Daniel Winter/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

UPDATED 3:58 PM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

Rescue crews are searching for survivors after finding the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing in Hawaii. Officials said the wreckage was found on Friday in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

The pilot and six passengers, including two minors, were taking a tour of the island on Thursday when they were reported missing. Officials said the tour group’s last known communication came 40 minutes before they were expected to return.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

Hawaii Governor David Ige said, “We are currently coordinating with federal and local agencies and are ready to deploy state resources as needed to help in the search effort.”

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Incident Command Post responders look over a map of the Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, the day after a tour helicopter disappeared with seven people aboard. (Senior Chief Justin Shackleford/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

