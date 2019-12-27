Officials say wreckage of missing helicopter found in Hawaii

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:58 PM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

Rescue crews are searching for survivors after finding the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing in Hawaii. Officials said the wreckage was found on Friday in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

.@USCG crews working with Kauai County and other @DeptofDefense crews searched overnight and into today for seven souls aboard a green and white commercial tour helicopter on northwestern Kauai. Here's some of what we saw at sea. For the latest on the case https://t.co/MDTH98la8y pic.twitter.com/sY4JS5Ml76 — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) December 27, 2019

The pilot and six passengers, including two minors, were taking a tour of the island on Thursday when they were reported missing. Officials said the tour group’s last known communication came 40 minutes before they were expected to return.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

Hawaii Governor David Ige said, “We are currently coordinating with federal and local agencies and are ready to deploy state resources as needed to help in the search effort.”