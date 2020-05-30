Officials in Texas arrest 3 ‘known members’ of Antifa

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:25 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

Officials in Texas have announced the arrest of three “known members” of Antifa.

27-year-old Lisa Hogan, 23-year-old Skye Elder and 22-year-old Samuel Miller were reportedly taken into custody in Austin last month. Their charges were connected to looting, burglary and property damage.

NEW: Mugshots of the three suspects in custody.

Lisa Hogan, 27

Samuel Miller, 21

Skye Elder, 23

Courtesy of @Austin_Police pic.twitter.com/XpISw2iPGu — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) June 7, 2020

According to officials, they were part of a group of at least 20 people who looted a Target and caused more than $20,000 in damage. The suspects were found after they fled the scene.

Law enforcement has since condemned the group. Authorities said “while they support the rights of freedom of speech and assembly, they cannot tolerate the subversion of peaceful protests by extremists.”

“There’s no question that there is involvement of these violent extremists that are trying to exploit these things,” stated one public safety official. “But the majority of people protesting are doing it for the lawful reasons.”

All three individuals are facing multiple felony charges. Bond has been set at $25,000 for each charge.