Officials identify slain Oakland federal officer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:34 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

The family and community of late federal law enforcement officer Patrick Underwood are mourning his death after his identify was confirmed Sunday.

Underwood was shot and killed last Friday in Oakland, California by rioters while on duty as a federal protective officer for a government building. His sister Angela Underwood has released a statement saying: “this violence must stop.”

This was Patrick Underwood. He was murdered near the George Floyd riots in Oakland last night. He was a federal officer. They killed him. #PatrickUnderwood pic.twitter.com/fYPaohYjFk — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2020

A family friend has said Patrick was a man full of empathy and compassion, adding that “humbleness and humility were his two greatest assets” and the world needs more people like him during these troubling times.

The Department of Homeland Security has condemned the matter as an “intolerable” act of violence.

“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate, that is an act of domestic terrorism…fighting terrorism was the very reason for the founding of the Department of Homeland Security,” stated Ken Cuccinelli, Acting DHS Deputy Secretary. “…we will stand behind our law enforcement here in the department and all over America as they put themselves on the line to protect each and every one of you.”

Moving forward, the FBI is leading the investigation into Underwood’s killing and Homeland Security said they will be heavily involved.

Underwood was 53-years-old.