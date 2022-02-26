Official Kremlin website down amid war in Ukraine



Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

February 26, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru , was down on Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)