Office-sharing firm WeWork reports smaller quarterly loss

November 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Office sharing firm WeWork Inc posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Monday, as a rebound in demand for office space helped drive membership.

In its first quarterly report since going public last month, WeWork reported a net loss of $844.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $999.5 million a year earlier.

