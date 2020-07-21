October Brexit deal still possible, but ambitious: German foreign minister



FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not pictured) address the media during a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin, Germany July 2, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not pictured) address the media during a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin, Germany July 2, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

July 21, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The aim of reaching an agreement between Britain and the European Union on future ties between the two by October is ambitious but achievable, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

“An agreement on the basis of the Political Declaration is sporty but still possible,” he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)