Occidental warns of up to $9 billion impairment hit on bleak oil price outlook



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

June 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N> said on Thursday it expects to take impairment charges of up to $9 billion in the second quarter related to the value of its assets as the oil producer forecast crude price to remain lower for a long period of time.

The company separately said it would buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of senior notes due in 2021 and 2022 as it tries to reduce its debt, which ballooned to $40 billion after an ill-timed acquisition of Permian producer Anadarko last year.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)