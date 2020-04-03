Occidental appoints Robert Peterson as CFO



FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) – Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N> said on Friday it appointed Robert Peterson as the company’s new chief financial officer.

The current financial head, Cedric Burgher, will transition to another role, it said in a filing.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)