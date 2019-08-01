Ocasio-Cortez: No choice for Palestinians, but to riot against Israeli ‘occupation’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT — Thursday, August 1, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has appeared to endorse the Palestinian violence against Israeli soldiers and civilians. In a recent interview, the New York representative accused Israel of the “occupation” of the “Palestinian territories.” She claimed Israel treats all “Palestinian Arabs” in a “criminal manner,” adding, they have no choice but to “riot” against Israeli officials.

Members of the far-left “squad” have been under fire for allegedly endorsing the agenda of Palestinian terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Ocasio-Cortez, however, has rejected such criticism.

“Criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly,” she stated. “It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation, it means that you believe in human rights.”

The Democrat lawmaker failed to mention Palestinian terror groups. She also didn’t acknowledge reports that participants of the weekly “March of Return” call for the destruction of the “State of Israel.”

Listen to the full interview here.