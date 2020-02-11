Ocado’s earnings fall on fire impact



FILE PHOTO: Part of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) is seen in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. Picture taken May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Part of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) is seen in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. Picture taken May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

February 11, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British online supermarket and technology group Ocado reported a 27% fall in annual core earnings, reflecting the impact of a fire which destroyed a hi-tech flagship warehouse in southern England, accounting changes and the costs of share schemes.

Ocado, whose shares have risen 35% over the last year thanks to it securing overseas technology deals, said on Tuesday it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 43.3 million pounds ($55.9 million) in the year to Dec. 1. 2019.

That compares to analysts’ average forecast of 42 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus, and a re-stated 59.5 million pounds for 2017-18.

For the 2019-2020 year Ocado forecast retail revenue growth of 10-15% and international solutions fees invoiced growth of 40% or more.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)