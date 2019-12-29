Trending

O’Brien on North Korea missile tests: We have a lot of tools in our tool kit

Acting Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson, left, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and others, stand as an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:24 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

During a Sunday interview, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said the U.S. has options if North Korea resumes missile testing. O’Brien said the U.S. will “demonstrate its disappointment” if Pyongyang resumes its missile program, implying the White House could take defensive measures against the nation.

The White House official said President Trump has taken a different approach than past presidents by pursuing diplomacy with Kim Jong-un. He added the North Korean leader must follow the president’s lead and live up to the commitments he made during the Singapore summit.

President Trump took a different attack with personal diplomacy, and so far we’ve had some success. Kim Jong-un promised to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. We want to hold him to that commitment and we hope he follows through with the commitment he made in Singapore. If he doesn’t, we have other tools in the toolkit and we will use that as necessary.

– Robert O’Brien, United States National Security Adviser

O’Brien said President Trump has made unprecedented strides to deescalate tensions with the country. His comments came after the North Korean leader promised to deliver a so-called “Christmas gift” to the U.S., which has sparked fears of a possible missile strike.

FILE – In this June 30, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

