Obama visits White House on Obamacare ‘anniversary
President Joe Biden looks to former President Barack Obama after signing an executive order during and event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Also seen are Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:49 PM PT – Wednesday, April 6, 2022
The White House hosted a special guest amid growing scandals on the personal and political side. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has the latest.