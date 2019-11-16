Trending

Obama admin. was concerned about Hunter Biden and Ukraine

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:10 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

The Obama administration’s concerns about Hunter Biden’s connections in Ukraine came to light during this week’s impeachment hearings. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch admitted during questioning Friday that the Obama administration took issue with Hunter Biden’s job at Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Representative Elise Stefanik also unveiled coaching by the Obama State Department to Yovanovitch in answering questions related to Hunter Biden during her Senate confirmation hearings.

“For the millions of Americans watching, the State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they rated themselves while prepping the wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation,” stated Stefanik. “And yet our Democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question that the Obama State Department was so concerned about — but we will continue asking it.”

President Trump’s interest in investigating the Bidens’ relationship with Ukraine resulted in Democrats opening their impeachment inquiry. The president has defended his administration’s actions, saying it’s his job to investigate corruption claims.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE