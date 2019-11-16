Obama admin. was concerned about Hunter Biden and Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:10 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

The Obama administration’s concerns about Hunter Biden’s connections in Ukraine came to light during this week’s impeachment hearings. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch admitted during questioning Friday that the Obama administration took issue with Hunter Biden’s job at Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Representative Elise Stefanik also unveiled coaching by the Obama State Department to Yovanovitch in answering questions related to Hunter Biden during her Senate confirmation hearings.

“For the millions of Americans watching, the State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they rated themselves while prepping the wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation,” stated Stefanik. “And yet our Democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question that the Obama State Department was so concerned about — but we will continue asking it.”

Obama’s own State Dept. was so concerned about conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping the Ambassador for her confirmation. Yet our Democratic colleagues & Adam Schiff cry foul when we dare ask that same question. pic.twitter.com/jZ0UVItU3e — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

President Trump’s interest in investigating the Bidens’ relationship with Ukraine resulted in Democrats opening their impeachment inquiry. The president has defended his administration’s actions, saying it’s his job to investigate corruption claims.