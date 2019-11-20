OAS calls for new elections in Bolivia following departure of Evo Morales

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The Organization of American States (OAS) is calling for new elections in Bolivia after the country ousted its socialist president. On Tuesday, an OAS representative spoke with interim President Jeanine Anez to discuss a free electoral process.

The organization is working with the interim government to organize new elections, but is reportedly receiving pushback from former President Evo Morales’ Movement for Socialism Party.

“I really want to urge my colleagues from the Movement for Socialism to make the democratic connection possible — otherwise we must look at other legal mechanisms,” stated Senator Óscar Ortiz. “The Bolivian people demand elections as soon as possible — these elections must become finalized as soon as possible.”

Morales said military pressure and violence forced him to claim asylum in Mexico. The South American country was thrown into political disarray after many residents believed he rigged the October ballot to serve a fourth term.

The death toll in Bolivia is rising as violent protests continue to rattle the country. According to local media, 15 people were killed in demonstrations Saturday and more than 400 were injured. Protesters were showing support for the country’s recently ousted President Evo Morales.

Security forces opened fire on those supporters, who were attempting to cross a military checkpoint on Friday. Police said the crowds carried weapons and Molotov cocktails, but were dispersed by riot police.

“They came to kill us — we had nothing but our little flags to defend ourselves,” said one protester. “Here are the dead, and there are more than 400 detainees — We don’t know if they are dead or alive, they’ve taken them as trash.”