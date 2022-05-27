OAN to provide LIVE coverage of Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Wyo.
The 45th president is set to visit Wyoming to hold a ‘Save America’ rally. Donald Trump will be delivering remarks in the parking lot of the Ford Center in the city of Casper on Saturday.
The event is expected to be the largest political event in the state’s 132-year history with crowds of around 20,000 people. This comes as Trump has endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) challenger, Harriet Hageman, for the state’s lone House seat.
There will be a slew of speakers joining Trump on stage from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to video addresses from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).
Be sure to tune in to One America News for LIVE, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday, May 28 as former President Trump takes the stage in Wyoming at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST.