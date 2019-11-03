OAN gives alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella the opportunity to deny media claims

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:10 PM PT — Sunday, November 3, 2019

One America News reporter Neil W. McCabe followed up on information from multiple sources that the alleged whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, was hiding out at his parents’ home in Connecticut.

After McCabe knocked on the front door and rang the doorbell, a man who gave the same name as Ciaramella’s father drove up and spoke to McCabe in the driveway. He acknowledged that he knew Eric and asked McCabe for his business card.

McCabe also called two numbers associated with the family at that address and left a message with each. At the end of this news package, McCabe tells the so-called whistleblower he is welcome to respond to OAN.

Ciaramella is a CIA analyst, who was assigned to the National Security Council staff’s Ukraine desk at the White House. In addition to being a vocal advocate for more aid to Ukraine, the analyst was reported to have also advised then-Vice President Joe Biden, when Biden held sway over America-Ukraine relations.