OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:59 AM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Portugal to discuss “efforts to counter destabilizing influence in the region.” This comes amid high tensions with Iran in the region as well as political tensions within Israel.

One America’s Stephanie Myers caught up with David Rubin, the former Mayor of Shiloh and the author of “Trump for Jews,” to get his stance on the issues.