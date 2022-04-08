OAN Coverage of Trump’s ‘Save America’ Rally in N.C. — Saturday, April 9 at 7pm ET/4pm PT
The 45th president is headed to North Carolina this weekend where he will hold a ‘Save America’ rally. On Saturday evening, Donald Trump will speak in the city of Selma.
Trump will be joined by a long list of guest speakers, including Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Rep. Greg Murphy. North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is also expected to make an appearance. Trump is expected to bolster support for Rep. Ted Budd who’s running to fill the open seat left behind by Sen. Richard Burr.
OAN’s Daniel Baldwin will be reporting live from the event. Tune in for full coverage throughout the day and Trump’s speech starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.