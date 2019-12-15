NYPD releases one suspect in fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:53 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

NYPD officials have released one of two teenage suspects in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old college student. On Saturday, a 14-year-old male was removed from police custody due to lack of evidence.

The individual was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Majors was killed on Wednesday after being attacked by a group of teenage boys at Morningside Park, just blocks from her college campus. The group reportedly attempted to rob Majors when a struggle ensued and a member of the group fatally stabbed the 18-year-old multiple times.

“She was able to stagger her way up to the surface side of Morningside Street, where she was observed by one of the school security guards,” stated Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison. “He called 9-1-1 (and) we were able to get her to St. Lukes hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Officials said they believe the 14-year-old suspect was not responsible for actual stabbing, but was an accomplice to the crime. Police are still considering him a suspect until more evidence is gathered.

Related: 13-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Murder, Robbery Following Fatal Stabbing Of New York Student