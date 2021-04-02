NYPD: Mental illness the common factor in attacks on Asians

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Head of the NYPD Asian Hate Crimes Task Force Tommy Ng blamed mental illness for attacks on Asian people in the city. On Thursday, Ng spoke from New York’s Chinatown. He said Asian Americans have a tendency to not report attacks out of fear of the police.

Ng reminded residents that if they see an attack happen to call 911 and to help officers by getting a suspect’s description or a license plate number. The NYPD said it has increased patrols in Asian neighborhoods in the wake of the attacks.

“You know, someone asked me, ‘why is this happening?'” Ng questioned. “I think one of the common denominators is mental illness. And also, you know, Asian-American has always been to have a tendency of not reporting these crimes. I think as we bring more attention to bring more awareness to the Asian community, we are coming forward to reporting such bias incidents.”

This came after lifetime parolee Brandon Elliot was charged with assault as a hate crime after he attacked a 65-year-old Filipino woman.