NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea calls hate crime surge a crisis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea speaks during a press conference at the NYPD headquarters in Manhattan on March 25, 2021 in New York City. NYPD Executives along with members of the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force held a press conference to speak about new Asian hate crime initiatives to address the rise in hate crimes against the Asian community since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea speaks during a press conference at the NYPD headquarters in Manhattan on March 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the growing number of hate crimes a “crisis.” His statement came as the NYPD investigated a Wednesday attack in which a Jewish family, including a one-year-old child in a stroller, was slashed with a knife while taking a walk in Manhattan.

In an interview Friday, Shea also pointed at rhetoric and mental illness as the key factors for the rise in hate crimes. Shea said a common factor shared between several suspects in attacks like these is that many of them have had previous run-ins with the law.

“So, something is clearly broken here,” Shea stated. “Listen, I’m sure we’re going to talk about marijuana legislation, [but] that’s the least of my concerns, to be honest. But if we have time to write detailed legislation about marijuana, let’s spend some of that time to fix this broken system and protect people. Not just in New York City, but across the country because this is a crisis.”

Police have arrested 30-year-old Darryl Jones, who was paroled in March after being arrested at least seven times before. Fortunately, the family suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

