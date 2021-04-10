NYC’s Coney Island amusement park reopens at limited capacity

OAN Newsroom

New York City’s iconic amusement park at Coney Island has reopened. The amusement park reopened on Friday, April 9 after an 18-month shut down due to coronavirus.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Coney Island, the New York amusement park, reopened to limited capacity on Friday (4/9) after it was shut down during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Healthcare workers were invited to the reopening and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio attended. pic.twitter.com/fZQKAPQe1I — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) April 10, 2021

Visitors could reserve a spot at the park online as it was open to limited capacity with social distancing and safety protocols in place. Healthcare workers and their families, who were privately invited to celebrate the park’s Opening Day, said it felt great to be back.

It’s been a Rollercoaster year…but finally thrill-seekers are back at Luna Park, Coney Island for Opening Day 🎢

The fun, the food, the rides, coming up at 5 & 6pm @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/eAVzZuMnLs — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) April 9, 2021

“It really feels good,” healthcare worker Yvette Pagan said. “We missed it last year. This is like a family tradition that we have. I have older nieces and nephews that always came to Coney Island and enjoyed it. We live here. I was born and raised here. I work in Coney Island Hospital. I’m so happy to be a part of this community.”

Furthermore, as regulations continue to change and health protocols allow, the park hopes to be able to open to even more people in the near future.

