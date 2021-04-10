Trending

NYC’s Coney Island amusement park reopens at limited capacity

A child enjoys a ride after the seasonal opening of the Coney Island amusement park area, Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Coney Island's illustrious amusement parks are reopening Friday after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them all last year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

New York City’s iconic amusement park at Coney Island has reopened. The amusement park reopened on Friday, April 9 after an 18-month shut down due to coronavirus.

Visitors could reserve a spot at the park online as it was open to limited capacity with social distancing and safety protocols in place. Healthcare workers and their families, who were privately invited to celebrate the park’s Opening Day, said it felt great to be back.

“It really feels good,” healthcare worker Yvette Pagan said. “We missed it last year. This is like a family tradition that we have. I have older nieces and nephews that always came to Coney Island and enjoyed it. We live here. I was born and raised here. I work in Coney Island Hospital. I’m so happy to be a part of this community.”

Furthermore, as regulations continue to change and health protocols allow, the park hopes to be able to open to even more people in the near future.

