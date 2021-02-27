Trending

NYC vaccinates record 76,024 residents in 1 day

Medical worker Michelle Chester shows a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine before giving it to nurse Sandra Lindsay, who was among the first to receive it, and who will receive the second dose at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City, on January 4, 2021. (Photo by SHANNON STAPLETON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SHANNON STAPLETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:44 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio touted a new high in vaccinations as COVID-19 numbers in the city continue to drop.

Speaking from a vaccination site on Saturday, de Blasio said the goal is to reach five million vaccinated New Yorkers by June.

This came as the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus hit the lowest numbers since December 12.

“Yesterday in New York City we vaccinated 76,024 New Yorkers. 76,024. So we can do that in a single day, you do the math,” de Blasio stated. “Times seven and we are right there on pace to do a half million or more per week.”

New York City also reportedly has a surplus of vaccines this week, after delayed shipments finally arrived in the city.

