NYC to allocate NYPD funds towards youth, social services

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:08 AM PT — Monday, June 8, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to cut the budget of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and reform police practices. On Sunday, the Democrat official said he will cut funding from the NYPD and allocate the money to youth and social services.

As for reforms, the mayor said the city will establish civilian agencies to handle vendor and administrative enforcement, but de Blasio claimed he will not neglect public safety.

“But I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” he explained. “And I also will affirm, while doing that, we will only do it in a way that we are certain continues to ensure that this city will be safe.”

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces new policing reforms in New York City: pic.twitter.com/aWQgz0NBDK — City of New York (@nycgov) June 7, 2020

Mayor de Blasio stressed the first round of budget cuts, expected within the coming weeks, will begin an 18 month reform process.