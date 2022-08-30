NYC Struggles to House Busloads of Migrants

Caitlin Sinclair – OAN National Correspondent

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Tuesday, August 30, 2022

New York is set to house the increasing number of migrants arriving by buses from Texas in 14 hotels across the city. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said nearly 7,600 migrants have now arrived in the big apple since may, a move that has sent city officials scrambling to find them adequate housing.

Two weeks ago City Hall told New Yorkers that 11 hotels were being used to help ease the pressure, but that has now been upped to 14.

City Hall has also confirmed that they are no longer planning to house 600 families at the luxury row hotel near Times Square in NYC which is regularly packed with tourists.

one New York City Councilmember has been fighting for her community and just celebrated a small win. Queens Councilwoman, Vickie Paladino, issued a statement Monday, Aug. 29, praising the decision made by mayor Eric Adams’ office not to house migrants bused in from Texas in a queens hotel. The mayor’s office reversed course on the matter after Paladino put up a good argument criticizing the housing of migrants in the community of college point.

“I am thrilled to see our efforts and concerns in regards to college point have not fallen on deaf ears and the city is exploring other options for housing migrants,” Paladino said.

The Mayor’s office has informed me that migrant families bussed from Texas are to be housed in College Point as part of a citywide plan which impacts several districts. Council Members were not consulted in these decisions. My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/LC8RmNl1by — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) August 26, 2022

Paladino believed the original decision would’ve added to the already overburdened area and expressed her concern that resources would be diverted from other areas that could otherwise help improve the community.

New York City’s “right to shelter” laws requires the city to find housing for an individual who requests it — regardless of immigration status or residency. Adams has called on the federal government to send more resources to New York City, in order to address the influx. He also said that any children who travel across the border would be integrated into the school system and will receive supplies and backpacks.

But, wait a minute, we thought New York was a sanctuary city. So, we shouldn’t have a problem with this, right?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter Saturday to defend his moves in busing migrants here, to the Empire state. Abbott, arguing that the state is highlighting a national immigration crisis with its actions.

Texas is filling the gaps left in Biden’s absence at our border. We’ve made over 19K arrests, seized over 335.5M lethal fentanyl doses, & sent over 7,400 migrants on buses to DC & over 1,500 to NYC. While Biden ignores the crisis, Texas steps up.https://t.co/G2Ev403H1j — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2022