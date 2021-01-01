NYC sees first homicide within first hours of New Year

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

One person is dead and two more are wounded after an early morning shooting in New York City.

Police said the shooting happened about an hour after the ball dropped Friday morning, which marked the first homicide of the year.

Two groups of men were reportedly fighting at a hotel in Queens when someone opened fire. The shooter struck two 20-year-old men and a 40-year-old man. Local residents said the hotel has been a hot spot for crime in recent months as many have been using it to party.

The perpetrator pictured below is WANTED FOR MURDER regarding a shooting that occurred on 1/1/21 at approx 1:10am in front of the Umbrella Hotel at 124-18 Queens Blvd. Anyone with any info please call 102 Pct. detectives at 718-805-3212 or Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1Z29lJdUtB — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) January 1, 2021

“They rent two rooms next to each other, and there are doors that are open so they can have large parties,” a nearby resident stated. “No masks, no social distancing [and] loud music until 6 a.m.”

All three shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where one of the 20-year-olds died from his injuries while the shooter remains at large.

Local officials are fighting back after the most recent violent incident by trying to shut down the hotel. Among them is Kew Gardens Assemblyman Dan Rosenthal (D), who said the hotel has had multiple chances to act on the crime.

“Over the summer there were two shootings inside and outside of the hotel,” Rosenthal said. “There have been narcotics arrests [and] there have been underage prostitution arrests.”

In the meantime, police reported a total of eight people were shot in the city during the first few hours of 2021 in a total of six shootings.

The most recent incident came after New York City saw a more than 97 percent increase in shooting incidents throughout 2020.

