UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Saturday, August 27, 2022

New York City schools prepare to welcome an influx of at least 1,000 migrant children. The kids, who are ranging from three years old to high school age, will be enrolled in schools throughout the city. They will be offered specialized language assistance, academic help and mental health resources. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more.