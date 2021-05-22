Trending

NYC pro-Israel protesters attacked, Dem leadership called out for staying largely silent

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Members of the Palestinian community, fellow Muslims and their supporters rally in support of the Palestinian people in the wake of the recent violence in the Gaza Strip, during a rally in Times Square, May 18, 2018 in New York City. Israeli soldiers killed over 50 Palestinian protestors earlier this week during violent demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, which also coincided with the controversial opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 18: Members of the Palestinian community, fellow Muslims and their supporters rally in support of the Palestinian people in the wake of the recent violence in the Gaza Strip, during a rally in Times Square, May 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:34 PM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

New York Democrat leaders are facing criticism from members of their own party for staying silent as Middle East tensions spill over into the “Big Apple”. There have been reports of fighting as demonstrations linked to the conflict in Israel continue in New York City.

Police repeatedly had to break apart fighting after pro-Israel activists were attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters. Furthermore, videos have emerged depicting the violence, including a scuffle after someone who was holding an Israeli flag had it pulled from his hands before being punched upon trying to retrieve it back.

The continued violence has subjected more than two dozen additional individuals to custody after officers were forced to step into a larger fight that broke out. Police have also reportedly said a group of pro-Palestinian agitators threw fireworks into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least one bystander and two officers.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Pro Palestinian protesters face off with a group of Israel supporters and police in a violent clash in Times Square on May 20, 2021 in New York City. Despite an announcement of a cease fire between Israel and Gaza militants, dozens of supporters of both sides of the conflict fought in the streets of Times Square. Dozens were arrested and detained by police before they were dispersed out of the square. The 11 days of fighting has claimed the lives of at least 232 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 20: Pro Palestinian protesters face off with a group of Israel supporters and police in a violent clash in Times Square on May 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 

A 29-year-old Jewish man has also spoke out after he was beaten by a group of people in the city earlier in the week. Police say Joseph Borgen was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries following the attack. He said he couldn’t understand why there was so much hate directed at him.

Police said one 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody and faces a litany of charges that include assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers are still searching for six more people connected to the attack.

Critics are calling on New York leadership to address the violence, saying some of the biggest names in the state have been largely absent amongst the chaos. Although, in an appearance on Friday in Times Square, Senate Majority Leader and New York lawmaker Chuck Schumer (D) did make a comment saying he’s glad there’s a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Saturday will mark the first full day of ceasefire after Hamas militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel with Israel conducting air strikes in response. Reports say Egyptian mediators have continued to hold discussions between the two sides in the hopes of maintaining the peace.

