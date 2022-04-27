NYC mayor reflects on 100 days in office

OAN Newsroom

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered a speech about his first 100 days in office while outlining his vision for the Big Apple’s future. During his address Tuesday, Adams unveiled a $99.7 billion budget plan for 2023 to help the city tackle various issues, including affordable housing the cities economy and rising crime.

“Since we released this preliminary budget in February, we have also seen an increase in revenues and found opportunities to roll federal funds into the next fiscal year,” he stated. “This will allow us to direct additional funding to programs that address our most urgent challenges. As a result, the executive budget we released today is $99.7 billion in fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 remain balanced.”

Adam’s efforts to reduce the spike of violent incidents come as crime has increased by over 59 percent since February of last year, according to official reports, and risen nearly 43 percent since he took office.

“Let me tell you right here and right now, I will support my police and we will make our city a safe city,” he continued. “And there’s a covenant, there’s a covenant and commitment I’m giving to you. We will give the police the tools they deserve and they require.“

The New York City mayor ended his speech by revealing his plans to address the city’s housing and homelessness crisis.

“In the upcoming weeks, we’ll be releasing a detailed blueprint for housing and homelessness based on the input of our city’s top experts and everyday New Yorkers, and my administration is going to do everything we can to take this dream of equality and turn it into reality,” he stated. “That is getting stuff done on a historic level. These efforts are just the beginning. We will continue to transform our city through good government and responsive leadership.”

However, experts remain doubtful that Adams can single handedly guarantee a big drop in crime.