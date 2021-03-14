NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says Gov. Cuomo should step down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:34 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) blasted embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) over his refusal to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

In an interview on Sunday, de Blasio said the governor is “literally in the way of us saving lives right now.” The mayor said both the allegations and the nursing home scandal have ruined Cuomo’s credibility and New Yorkers do not believe in him anymore.

However, de Blasio said he believes Cuomo will try to hold his position as long as possible, which could lead to a potential impeachment trial.

“So I think an impeachment proceeding will begin, and I think he will be impeached and perhaps right before that he’ll decide to resign,” de Blasio stated. “That’s probably the most likely outcome right now, but I’ve got to tell you something. He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

My statement regarding the latest disturbing allegations against Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/NfZgmJSrUD — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2021

The mayor added he believes Cuomo has made decisions for the sake of his public image, rather than what people actually needed.