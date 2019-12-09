NYC mayor attacks Michael Bloomberg for defending his wealth

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT — Monday, December 9, 2019

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently slammed his predecessor Mike Bloomberg for being supposedly “too wealthy to be a Democrat.” De Blasio took to Twitter Sunday, saying Bloomberg is a “rich elitist” who showed his true colors in a recent interview.

.@MikeBloomberg has shown his true colors: he’s a billionaire who shames others for not making as much as he did and spent his time as mayor making the rich even richer. https://t.co/1ldYLBaT4t — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) December 8, 2019

While talking to CBS over the weekend, Bloomberg responded to criticisms of his wealth. He said other Democrats had a chance to make a fortune of their own, but didn’t. De Blasio went nuclear over his remarks, calling them “poor shaming.” The New York official said Bloomberg was making “the rich even richer” as a mayor. However, Bloomberg said he only became wealthy because America is the land of opportunity. He made these comments during his CBS interview:

“I don’t come from money, nobody gave me a head-start. My parents gave me an education in the public school system in Medford, Massachusetts, and they taught me ethics and they taught me hard work. I worked my way through college and then I worked for 15 years, I got fired, I started a company — the company turned out to be phenomenally successful.”

De Blasio’s latest remarks fall in line with attacks against Bloomberg by far-left Democrats, who are accusing the billionaire of having too moderate views as well as trying to “buy” a DNC nomination.